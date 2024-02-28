Bharatiya Janta Party’s special committee meet held in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency

DIBRUGARH: Manoj Baruah, who was selected as the co-convener of Dibrugarh constituency reached Dibrugarh on Tuesday and held a meeting to select the candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) formed a special committee to select potential candidates to contest for the poll in 12 seats in Assam.

For Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Cabinet Minister Ranjit Dass was selected as convenor and Manoj Baruah as co-convener.

The special committee consists of 12 conveners and 12 co-conveners were selected to prepare a list of potential candidates in 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state. BJP is yet to decide their candidates in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

