Assam: Pest Attack Ravages Replanted Paddy in Flood-Hit Nazira, Farmers Seek Help

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Farmers in Nazira co-district of Sivasagar district are facing a fresh crisis as a severe pest infestation has damaged large areas of paddy fields replanted after the devastating July 19 floods. Farmers have alleged that the Agriculture Department has failed to take adequate measures to control the outbreak.

After losing their first crop to the floods, farmers replanted paddy using seedlings provided as relief and those arranged independently. However, as the second crop began growing, sur-poka (paddy pests/caterpillars) attacked the fields, rapidly damaging the plants.

The situation is particularly serious at Rauna field in the Simaluguri area, one of Nazira's major agricultural zones. Floodwaters from the Dikhow river deposited huge quantities of silt, reportedly several feet deep in some areas, making cultivation difficult.

Despite the challenges and financial losses caused by the floods, many farmers took the risk of cultivating their land again in the hope of recovering their livelihoods. Farmers said vast stretches of Rauna field are now affected by the pest attack.

They have urged the Agriculture Department to intervene immediately and take effective measures to contain the infestation and prevent further crop losses.

Also Read: National Security Is a Collective Responsibility of Every Citizen’: Governor Acharya at TU