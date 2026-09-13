National Security Is a Collective Responsibility of Every Citizen’: Governor Acharya at TU

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TEZPUR: The Tezpur Group National Cadet Corps (NCC), in collaboration with Tezpur University, organised the National Security Awareness Programme and NCC Alumni Meet at the KBR Auditorium on Saturday under the Governor of Assam Rashtriya Suraksha Protsahan Yojana. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended as the chief guest. The programme aimed to sensitise NCC cadets and students across Assam's 35 districts to external and internal national security threats.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya said national security was not solely the responsibility of soldiers but a collective duty of every citizen. He praised the NCC for developing disciplined, patriotic and capable youth and highlighted the contribution of NCC personnel to recent flood rescue and relief operations in Assam.

He also stressed the expanding role of the NCC in cybersecurity, data protection, disaster management and community service. The Governor emphasised Nari Shakti, national integration and the vision of a united Yuva Bharat.

NCC alumnus Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, advocated making NCC a mandatory one-year course for students to promote discipline, leadership, service and patriotism.

Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, GOC, Gajraj Corps, described youth as the nation's main pillar and said, "the mind is our battlefield". He highlighted the importance of both Shastra and Shaastra and the three I's-Idea, Independence and Innovation.

Former NCC cadets, Associate NCC Officers and Caretaker Officers were felicitated for their contributions. Cultural performances by cadets showcased their talent and patriotic spirit. The Governor also visited an Indian Army display featuring military technology and equipment.

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