A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The second phase of the air raid mock drill was conducted at 16 No. Rongagora, Duliajan, under the supervision of the Co-District Commissioner, Duliajan, Puspankar Pator, to strengthen public awareness and assess the preparedness of emergency response agencies in dealing with potential air raids and other aerial threats.

The exercise witnessed active participation from Oil India Limited (OIL), Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Duliajan Police, and Civil Defence officials, along with 30 trained Civil Defence volunteers. The drill commenced at around 6:00 pm with a blackout exercise conducted by the APDCL team. The Civil Defence personnel and trained volunteers demonstrated emergency response procedures, evacuation protocols, and public safety measures in the presence of the locality's Post Warden, Dr Loko Bikash Gogoi, Principal of Duliajan College.