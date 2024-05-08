Assam: Phat Bihu to commence from May 10 in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Phat Bihu, the unique convergence of the ethnic cultures in Dhakuakhana sub-division of Lakhimpur district, will commence from May 10 to May 12 with a three-day long colourful programmes. The festival, which is the symbol of cultural identity and self-esteem of the people of Dhakuakhana, will be celebrated at the permanent Phat Bihu venue (Phat Bihu Bakori) at Mohghuli Chapori, located on the bank of River Charikoriya. At present, the celebration committee has continued brisk preparation in order to celebrate the festivities smoothly to glorify the past tradition.

According to the celebration committee president Mukul Gogoi and secretary Bhabendrajit Gogoi, the agenda of the festival on May 10 will kick off with the flag hoisting, which will be followed by smriti tarpan event. Then academician Dr. Girin Gogoi will inaugurate the main stage. Academician Dulu Saikia will inaugurate the Toka Bihu competition while Bihu competition among teenagers’ team will be inaugurated by prominent Bihuwa Lalit Gogoi. The second day agenda of the festival on May 11 will start with Kopou Phool plantation drive and it will be inaugurated by senior citizen and educationist Gandheshwar Gogoi. Afterwards, the Gamocha competition among the local artisans will be inaugurated by folk culture exponent Sopon Bhuyan Chutia. After the welcoming of the Bihu groups, an Husori competition among all ethnic groups will be held. The competition will be inaugurated by Surajit Doley, Principal of NCD College, Gogamukh. The annual publication of Phatbihu and the mouthpiece of the folk festival ‘Bihuwan’ will be launched by Dr. Pranay Phukan, Professor of Tinsukia Medical College. The 2024 Phat Bihu mouthpiece ‘Bihuwan’ has been published in memory of the late social worker, educationist and literary activist Revat Chandra Gogoi of Dhakuakhana by the his family.

Also Read: Assam: Praiseworthy initiative of ‘Gam Kharu’ in Mumbai

Also Watch: