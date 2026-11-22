OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A man was killed on the spot, and two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding motorcycle hit pedestrians on the Jagiroad-Morigaon road at Baghjap under Jagiroad police station on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Ganguly (43 years). According to sources, Ganguly was crossing the road after leaving his workplace at Dalmia Cement when the speeding motorcycle bearing registration number AS01GX2384 rammed into him, leading to his death on the spot. Two other pedestrians, identified as Manoj Biswas and Paritosh Mandal of nearby Jonbeel village, were critically injured in the accident. They were immediately shifted to Nakhola Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital in Jagiroad for treatment.

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