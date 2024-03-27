Assam: Pic Showing Former UPPL Member Sleeping On Stacks Of Rs 500 Notes Goes Viral

GUWAHATI: At a crucial juncture where the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to wipe off corruption and with the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct due to the upcoming General Elections, BTR's UPPL party, allied with the BJP in Assam, has landed in a fresh controversy after one of its former members was found sleeping on stacks of Rs 500 currency notes.

The former UPPL member has been identified as Benjamin Basumatary, who happened to be the VCDC chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district.

The picture, where he can be seen resting on a pile of 500 rupee notes, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reaction from all quarters.