Assam: Pic Showing Former UPPL Member Sleeping On Stacks Of Rs 500 Notes Goes Viral
GUWAHATI: At a crucial juncture where the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to wipe off corruption and with the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct due to the upcoming General Elections, BTR's UPPL party, allied with the BJP in Assam, has landed in a fresh controversy after one of its former members was found sleeping on stacks of Rs 500 currency notes.
The former UPPL member has been identified as Benjamin Basumatary, who happened to be the VCDC chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district.
The picture, where he can be seen resting on a pile of 500 rupee notes, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reaction from all quarters.
Ironically, the UPPL party led by Pramod Boro, had also publicly pledged the government's iron-clad commitment of doing away with corruption, assuring that they would not be indulged in any corrupt practices.
As the Lok Sabha polls inches closer, the alleged viral photo has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, raising suspicions of malpractices.
Meanwhile, UPPL Chief and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC, Pramod Boro clarified that Benjamin Basumatary had already been removed from his position by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government in February of this year.
Boro stated that Basumatary was dismissed from the Chairmanship of Bhairaguri VCDC, Udalguri, in February of this year and added that his party membership was revoked a month earlier in January.
The UPPL supremo affirmed that Basumatary is no longer affiliated with the party.
“A photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024. Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024,” Pramod Boro wrote on X.
“I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts,” he added.
