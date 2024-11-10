Assam: Piggery related co-operative society to be formed in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In alignment with the Ministry of Corporation’s vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperatives) and to strengthen the co-operative movement in rural India, the department of Co-operation, BTC, organized a meeting on Thursday at Samabai Bhawan, Titaguri, Kokrajhar.

The meeting brought together 32 pig farmers from Kokrajhar district who are registered under the Bodoland Pig Mission-a flagship initiative led by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTR, Pramod Boro-to discuss the formation of a Piggery Allied Co-operative Society in the district.

The meeting was chaired by Jayanta Kherkatary, CHD of Co-operation, who highlighted the many benefits of the co-operative farming model. He emphasized how integrating pig farming into a co-operative structure could transform it into a large-scale economic activity, ensuring an organized and scientifically managed approach to production.

During the discussions, the participants addressed the growing demand for pork in the region. With Kokrajhar’s strong potential for surplus production, they explored strategies to increase local supply while considering opportunities to expand into larger markets beyond the district.

