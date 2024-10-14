Assam Rifles organized an awareness lecture on “Nasha Mukt Bharat” at Maibang

A Correspondent

HAFLONG: In solidarity with the national mission of drug-free India, Assam Rifles organized an awareness lecture under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” initiative at Maibang on Sunday.

The event aimed to spread awareness about the growing concern of drug abuse and to educate the local community, especially the youth, on the harmful effects of drugs. The lecture highlighted the significance of leading a drug-free life and elaborated on how substance abuse not only destroys individual health but also adversely affects families and communities at large. The interactive session also addressed various government schemes and rehabilitation measures available for individuals battling addiction. Local residents, including youth, students, and village elders, actively participated in the event.

Assam Rifles emphasized the importance of community involvement in curbing the menace of drug addiction and encouraged everyone to spread the message within their circles. The event is part of Assam Rifles’ ongoing commitment to fostering a healthy and secure environment aligning with the broader national goal of creating a drug-free India.

