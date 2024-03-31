Assam: Platinum jubilee of Hatighuli MV School celebrated in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Teachers should understand their students and the intelligence of the students. This was stated by Dr. Saumarjyoti Mahanta, noted columnist and principal, Sibsagar Commerce college while delivering as a chief orator in the open session of the inaugural programme of the platinum jubilee of Hatighuli MV School, on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district under Amguri Elementary Education Block on Friday.

Quoting legendary Swami Vivekananda, Dr.Mahanta said that the main purpose of the teachers is not to teach. The main purpose of teaching is to inspire and enrich the conscience of students and build human resource through them. He even said that if parents, teachers and society cannot fulfill their social responsibilities, thousands of new education policies cannot change the society.

Dr. Mahanta advocated that time brings doubts, crises, challenges and opportunities. Today’s time is mixed with doubt, crisis and possibility. He also emphasized that social institutions like schools, libraries, Namghar etc. play an important role in building human resources. Therefore, it is very important to develop overall responsibility for the development of social institutions. The open session was presided over by Muhikant Nath, president, Maharaj Jayantee Utsav Udjapan Samiti.

Dr. Minaram Nath, a former student of the school and retired professor of Cotton University took part and delivered his speech on New Education Policy-2020. Dr. Sadananda Nath, former student of school and Librarian of Tinsukia Commerce College, Promode Baruah, Deputy Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar District, Ajit Chandra Nath, President of Alumni Association of the school, Hemonta Nath, Executive President of Maharajat Jayanti Utsav Udjapan Samiti attended the programme.

The whole programme was anchored by Sasanka Nath, joint secretary of Maharajat Jayanti Utsav Udjapan Samiti while Tarulata Baruah, secretary, Maharajat Jayanti Utsav Udjapan Samiti delivered her welcome speech.

Also Read: Assam: Quiz competition organized to aware new voters of Bokakhat district as part of SVEEP activities

Also Watch: