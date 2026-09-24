Assam: PMNDP dialysis services at Goalpara hospitals bring relief to patients

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Free dialysis services offered under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) across three government hospitals in Goalpara district have brought immense relief to kidney patients, sparing them the financial and logistical burden of travelling long distances for care.

The life-saving facility is currently operational at Shahid Nidhanuram Rajbongshi District Civil Hospital, Lakhipur Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, and Dudhnoi First Referral Unit (FRU). With these specialised treatment units accessible locally, patients suffering from renal ailments no longer need to travel to Guwahati to undergo the expensive procedure.

The programme has seen rapid uptake in the region. According to official figures, while 7,825 dialysis sessions were administered in the district during the previous financial year (2025–26), the current financial year has already recorded 3,791 sessions through August alone.

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