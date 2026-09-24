ED attaches over 37 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 54 crore in Guwahati money laundering case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office-I, has provisionally attached 37.064 kg of gold, comprising 29 big-sized gold bars and 50 small-sized gold pieces, along with 13 grams of silver-coloured metal flakes, valued at more than Rs 54 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The action was taken in connection with a money laundering case against Akshay Parshuram Bansode and other unidentified persons. The gold was seized by Assam Police on June 30, 2026, from the conscious possession of Bansode at Kharghuli Hatisil in Guwahati. The seized gold is currently kept in safe custody at the Kamrup Metro Treasury.

The ED launched its PMLA investigation based on a case registered at Latasil Police Station, Kamrup Metro, relating to the organised illegal transportation and concealment of smuggled gold and criminal conspiracy.

According to the ED investigation, Bansode had allegedly been transporting gold across India for several years on the instructions of an unidentified syndicate operator. The gold was allegedly smuggled into India through Myanmar and the UAE, with payments routed through hawala channels. The agency said attempts were made to introduce the gold into the formal bullion trade using invoices generated by certain traders. The investigation is continuing.

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