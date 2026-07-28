Assam: PNB, Jorhat Division organises flood relief, medical camp in Jhanji

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) Jorhat Division recently distributed flood relief materials and organized a free medical camp for flood-affected residents of Jhanji in Sivasagar district. The bank also distributed medicines and provided free health check-ups to the people. The health camp was attended by PNB Zonal Office AGM and Zonal Head Anil Kumar Dawara, Chief Manager Radhesh Rabindra Nath, Dr. Uwaferah Jeba, Circle Office officers from the Jorhat Zonal Office, and PNB officials Chinmay Jyoti Gohain, Pranjal Pratim Neog, and Bikash Kumar Singh.

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