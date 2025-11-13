Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary reopens elephant safari for tourists

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The elephant riding point of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been reopened on Tuesday for tourists by Chief Wildlife Warden Vinay Gupta, IFS, PCCF (WL), in presence of Alekh Saxena, IFS, DFO Guwahati Wildlife, Mukul Tamuli, AFS, Rtd ACF, Pranjal Baruah, AFS, RFO, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, mahauts, and staff of the sanctuary. From Wednesday onwards, tourists can enjoy the safari at 6.30 am and 7.30 am. It is also learnt that the booking of elephant riding will be available through the online website pobitorasafari.in and also at the help desk of the sanctuary. Earlier, the jeep safari of the sanctuary was opened by Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on October 23.

Also Read: Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon reopens for tourists