Assam: POCSO Accused Injured in Police Firing During Alleged Escape Attempt

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl was shot and injured by police after he allegedly tried to escape from custody at Nowapara near Chaygaon in Kamrup district late on Sunday night.

Police sources stated that the accused, Akkas Ali (35 years), allegedly attempted to escape while being taken for investigation-related procedures. During the escape attempt, he reportedly attacked police personnel and tried to flee from custody.

In response, police opened fire to prevent his escape. The accused suffered a gunshot injury to his left leg and was immediately taken into custody.

Akkas Ali has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for treatment and remains under police supervision.

The accused was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault case involving a 10-year-old girl under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

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