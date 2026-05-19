Chaygaon Police Station seize 50 LPG cylinders; one arrested at Udmuri Chowk

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Chaygaon police have seized a truck allegedly carrying 50 suspected stolen LPG cylinders and arrested one person in connection with the case on Sunday.

According to Daisy Gogoi, Palasbari Co-District Superintendent of Police (SP), the incident came to light after locals detained a truck bearing registration number AS01PC7093 at Udmuri Chowk on suspicion and informed the police. The vehicle was reportedly carrying around 50 LPG cylinders.

Following the information, police reached the spot and brought the vehicle along with the driver, identified as Zahid Khan of Mohimari in Kamrup district, to Chaygaon police station for questioning.

During the preliminary enquiry, the accused allegedly failed to produce valid documents related to the transportation of the LPG cylinders. He reportedly informed police that the cylinders had been brought from Meghalaya for delivery at Goroimari.

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