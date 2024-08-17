78th Independence Day celebrated across State

NAGAON: On occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Lions Club, Nagaon distributed food packets among 700 inmates of Nagaon Central Jail. Following the unfurling of the tri-colour at its office premises in the morning, the club members led by its president Ajay Mittal, treasurer Madan Shaha, Biswajit Mahanta, Gurucharan Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Pranab Das, Ganga Ballav Goswami, Inamul Masjid, Gauri Sengupta, Jogal Agarwal, Sanjay Garodia, Deven Singh, Saranga Ballav Goswami, Basanta Bordoloi, Mulchand Agarwal, Indra Bathra, Hardarshan Singh and others visited Nagaon Central Jail and distributed packets of food items among the inmates including males, females and children. A special doll was also presented to an infant who is staying along with his mother in the jail by the club.

Meanwhile, ‘Antaratma’ a socio-literary organization of the small town in association with Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya and Madhav Sangskritik Nyash organized a prestigious multi lingual poem recitation programme titled as ‘Rastrabhaktir Namot Ek Sandhya’ at the varsity auditorium here on Thursday.

Nagaon District Commissioner Narendra Kr Shah attended the programme as the chief guest. While addressing the occasion, DC Narendra Kr Shah appreciated the organizers for arranging such unusual event on the occasion of the country’s independence, mentioning that such events would encourage the new generation towards patriotism and would also help them to be a part of nation building. The programme was mentored by senior scribe and noted Hindi poet-cum-singer Ajoy Mahato and budding Assamese poet Sanjeev Sagar Chaudhary.

Over hundreds of poets from various locations of the district participated in the event and recited their own poems in Assamese, Hindi, English, Nepali, Tiwa and other languages.

Bongaigaon: Like every year, Independence Day was celebrated with great pomp and show at the Sector Headquarters of Sashastra Seema Bal, Bongaigaon on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Jha, Second -In -Command (Administration), Sector Headquarters, Bongaigaon paid tribute to the brave martyrs at the martyr memorial. After this, the flag was hoisted by the Second -In -Command (Administration), Sector Headquarters, Bongaigaon and the Tricolour was saluted with the National Anthem.

Later, the Second -In -Command (Administration), Sector Headquarters, Bongaigaon, highlighted the history of the country getting independence and the sacrifices of Veer Bhagat Singh Birsa Munda, Rajguru and other brave martyrs.

DIBRUGARH: Along with the whole country Prerona Pratibandhi NGO also celebrated the 78th Independence Day at Prerona Children’s Home located at Chowkidinghee, Dibrugarh. Drawing competitions, kite-making competition, poetry recitation competition, etc. were held among the children of Prerona Children Home from August 13 under the mission “Har Ghar Tiranga” The flag on this occasion was hoisted by Prerona Pratibandhi, NGO president Biru Kumar Singh.

The president of the organisation also wished the children of Prerona Children’s Home a bright future and explained the significance of Independence Day. An exhibition-cum-sale of the handicraft items prepared by children of the Prerona Children Home was held on this occasion, which was inaugurated by senior doctor of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Ramesh Sonowal. He appreciated the handicrafts prepared by children.

A “Scrapbook” prepared by the children was published on the topic related to Independence Day. Dr. Rina Ahmed inaugurated the scrapbook. The children also recited their self composed poems to pay tribute to the martyr of country. The programme was participated by prominent Dr. Alak Sarkar.

He was impressed by the children’s self-composed poems. The children also participated in a cultural programme with songs and dances. General secretary of Kanoi College Students’ Union along with other students from Kanoi College also participated in the programme. Moreover, Dipa Gogoi representing District Social Welfare Department attended the programme.

Dipa Gogoi from DSW alongwith the students distributed fruits among the children. Many children-loving organizations and individuals of Dibrugarh district also attended the Independence Day celebrations.

Abhijit Saikia, secretary of District Legal Service Authority also attended and extended his warm wishes and love to the children on this auspicious occasion.

Morigaon: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated in Morigaon district on Thursday. It was celebrated centrally at Tarun Ram Fukan Ground, Morigaon town. The country’s national flag was officially hoisted by Morigaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma at a solemn atmosphere at 9 am. The District Commissioner then received greetings from 21 teams including police force, home guard force, National Students Force and students of several schools and colleges. The District Commissioner hoisted the National Flag and addressed the people on the occasion of Independence Day. He began his speech by paying tribute to the founding fathers of Independence Day and the immortal children of Mother India who sacrificed their lives for the integrity and security of the country.

In his speech, he mentioned the significant increase in production in the agricultural sector of Assam, unprecedented development in education and health service sectors and outlined the development schemes implemented by the government. The event was attended by senior citizens Upen Chandra Deka and Giridhar Barak Loktantra Senani Awards, nature lover organizer Champak Deka and The winners of the parades and symbols were awarded prizes. There were also several cultural programmes conducted at the event.

