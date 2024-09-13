Assam Police Apprehend Active NSCN-IM Cadre in Joint Operation Led by SDPO Shambhavi Mishra

TINSUKIA: In a successful joint operation conducted by Assam Police led by Shambhavi Mishra SDPO Margherita along with police personnel of Pengeree PS and the 6 Sikh Regiment, an active cadre of the NSCN-IM was apprehended from Imthem Margherita during the wee hours of Thursday. Identified as Rangasor Chakma from Miao in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, the police recovered 2 pistols, 3 grenades and several rounds of ammunition from a hideout.

Police sources said based on specific inputs, the police started operation since Wednesday night and apprehended a person moving suspiciously during wee hours of Thursday and on interrogation he revealed his identity and also the location where he concealed the arms and ammunition.

Later addressing the media at Tinsukia on Thursday, the IGP(NER)Satyaraj Hazarika in presence of SP Tinsukia Abhijit Gurav and Shambhavi Mishra SDPO Margherita said, “Apprehension is a significant Development as it helps curb the illegal activities and influence of insurgent groups like NSCN-IM in the region, which has been involved in various insurgent and extortion activities in the North-Eastern States. The recovery of pistols, grenades and ammunition suggest that the cadre may have been planning or involved in unlawful activities,” he said.

