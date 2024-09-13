Kokrajhar District Magistrate Issues Prohibitory Order Ahead of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination 2024 to Ensure Smooth Conduct

KOKRAJHAR: In light of the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), 2024, scheduled to be held on September 15 and September 29 and October 27, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, has issued a prohibitory order to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. The order aims to maintain public peace and prevent any disturbances in and around the examination centres.

The District Magistrate has ordered restrictions on unauthorized individuals, including parents and guardians of the examinees, from entering the premises of the examination centres or being within 100 metres of the centres. This measure is intended to prevent unnecessary crowding, which could disrupt the examination process. Furthermore, the playing of loud music or any high-volume sound systems in the vicinity of the examination centres is prohibited during the examination dates. However, police personnel, army, and Para-Military forces deployed at the examination centres, as well as officials and staff assigned to examination duties and students appearing for the examination are exempted from these restrictions.

Any violation of this order will lead to legal action under Section 223 of the BNSS and Section 10 (1) of the “Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024”. In view of the urgency of the situation, the order has been passed ex-parte and will come into immediate effect, remaining in force until the completion of the examination process.

Also Read: Fresh Complaint Filed Against BTC EM Arup Kr. Dey for Alleged Physical Assault on Bodoland Guest House Employee

Also Watch: