Sonitpur District Development Committee Meeting Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Schemes

Tezpur: The meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), Sonitpur for the month of September, 2024 was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra.

The District Commissioner took stock of the status and pace of work of the flagship government schemes under various departments such as PWD, Panchayat and Rural Development. Agriculture, Water Resource, Irrigation, Housing and Urban Affairs, Fishery, Food & Civil Supply, PHE, Transport, Cultural Affairs, Excise among others. He particularly directed officials from PWD (Building) to look into the timely completion of the ongoing construction of the District Library Auditorium. He urged all department heads to primarily update the district administration as per CM Dashboard parameters, give comparative progress status with regard to the last DDC meeting held and continuously take stock of the ongoing programmes in their respective departments and ensure their timely progress and completion.

