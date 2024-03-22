Meghalaya: Deputy CM Calls For HNLC to Return to Peace Talks

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has asked the banned outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to restart peace talks highlighting the government’s commitment to act within legal boundaries.
After the banned military outfit claimed responsibility for the March 9 IED bomb blast and threatened to move the families from Harijan Colony in Shillong, Tynsong briefed the media. He said that the Meghalaya government has been carefully considering the relocation issue for some time.
The Deputy CM said that they are actively working to find permanent solution, choosing not to directly address the HNLCs statement.
Encouraging the group to choose peace, Tynsong emphasized that the Meghalaya government is prepared to take legal action against any unlawful activities.
He said that the government will not allow any illegal activities in Meghalaya.
Tynsong also assured that police will not rest until the culprits are brought to justice.
Earlier, the HNLC has claimed responsibility for the IED blast near Punjabi Lane in Shillong on March 9.
The banned outfit has demanded the relocation of settlers from the Harijan colony or Punjabi lane in Shillong.
HNLC general secretary Saikupar Nongtraw in a statement said that the Meghalaya government has ignored moving the Harijan people from this area for so long, which resulted in the outfit resorting to the use of military force.
He further added that this was a reminder that if the government does not safeguard their community, Hynniewtrep could plunge into civil war.
Any community that threatens Hynniewtrep will face strong action, they said.
The banned outfit has also warned the government to relocate the Harijan colony within a month and failing to do so will face consequences.
Earlier, in a letter to HM Amit Shah, the secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), Gurjit Singh, raised concerns about the blast stating that it has created hear among the residents. The Sikh community living in the contested area suspects that the explosion was planned to disrupt ongoing negotiations to relocate them to municipal land.
