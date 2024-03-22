Meghalaya: Deputy CM Calls For HNLC to Return to Peace Talks

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has asked the banned outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to restart peace talks highlighting the government’s commitment to act within legal boundaries.

After the banned military outfit claimed responsibility for the March 9 IED bomb blast and threatened to move the families from Harijan Colony in Shillong, Tynsong briefed the media. He said that the Meghalaya government has been carefully considering the relocation issue for some time.

The Deputy CM said that they are actively working to find permanent solution, choosing not to directly address the HNLCs statement.