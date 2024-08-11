Assam Police Intensify Vigil Along Indo-Bangla Border Due to Bangladesh Turmoil

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police is on high alert at the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entry due to unrest in Bangladesh. The Central Government has instructed that no one should enter India from Bangladesh illegally.
The BSF is the primary security force at the border, while the Assam Police is also actively monitoring the situation.
The Assam Police is on high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entry into the state due to unrest in Bangladesh. Director General of Police G P Singh stated that the Central Government has instructed that no one should enter India from Bangladesh illegally. The BSF is the primary security force at the border, while the Assam Police is also actively monitoring the area.
Indian passport holders, such as students and traders, will be allowed entry if their documents are valid after verification. Citizens of Bangladesh will be sent back to their country through a safe corridor after their passports and visas are checked.
The Assam Police, in coordination with the BSF, is conducting joint patrols to manage the situation. For Independence Day celebrations, the DGP assured that comprehensive security measures are in place.
The SPs have been told to increase security at the parade grounds. The top police officer recently visited Upper Assam to check security due to reports of ULFA (I) militants near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
The situation was reviewed with the police, army, CRPF, and Assam Rifles to plan actions against the militants. The officer also urged the militants to avoid violence, as the state is seeing economic growth due to increased investments.
The DGP said that if ULFA(I) wants to talk, both the central and state governments are ready to hold discussions.
ALSO WATCH: