Assam Police Intensify Vigil Along Indo-Bangla Border Due to Bangladesh Turmoil

The Assam Police is on high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal entry into the state due to unrest in Bangladesh. Director General of Police G P Singh stated that the Central Government has instructed that no one should enter India from Bangladesh illegally. The BSF is the primary security force at the border, while the Assam Police is also actively monitoring the area.