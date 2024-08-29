Assam Police Launches Probe into Mysterious Death of Gang-Rape Accused Tafajjul Islam

NAGAON: In connection with the recent mysterious death of Tafajjul Islam, the prime accused of ‘gang-rape’ of a minor girl at Dhing market, Debajyoti Mukherjee, IGP, central range of Assam police, declared an Additional Superintendent of Police official level probe into the entire episode on Wednesday. Sources claimed that Additional Superintendent of Police, Hojai Pallab Tamuli was entrusted to inquire into the case.

Also Read: Beer Lachit Sena Protests Against Miya Muslim Fishermen in Nagaon, Two Leaders Arrested

Also Watch: