Beer Lachit Sena Protests Against Miya Muslim Fishermen in Nagaon, Two Leaders Arrested

NAGAON: The Beer Lachit Sena has taken a firm stance against Miya Muslim fishermen in Nagaon on Wednesday, in the wake of Nagaon District Fishermen’s Association threatening to stop supplying fish to Upper Assam.

The members of the Beer Lachit Sena launched an operation against Miya Muslim fishermen in the fish market of Nagaon town, especially, in the Barbazar fish market and prevented fishermen from Juriya, Rupahi, and other areas to sell fish in the market here. The organization also stopped fish-laden vehicles from entering into Nagaon town and sent them back.

It’s reported that the drive was carried out peacefully, without any untoward incidents, sources added.

The organization appealed to the fishermen of Barbazar not to buy fish from Miya Muslim fishermen. The fishermen of Barbazar have agreed to cooperate with the Beer Lachit Sena in this matter.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon police administration has tightened security in the markets of Nagaon and also arrested two leaders of the organization including its Nagaon district secretary, Bitupan Saikia, and member Darpan Borah. The organization strongly condemned the arrest of its leaders.

While addressing some local media persons, Rupjyoti Saikia, the district president of the organization, said, “Even if we are arrested and sent to jail, our struggle will continue.” He said that if the association would not apologize to the people of upper Assam as well as the Beer Lasit Sena, they will not be allowed to sell fish in the market here. The organization also warned that only indigenous fish farmers will be allowed to sell fish in the market here.

The drive launched today by the Veer Lachit Sena, affected the fish trade severely in the district. It’s pertinent to mention here that earlier Nagaon District Fishermen’s Association had threatened to stop supplying fish to upper Assam.

On the other hand, in a development, in connection with the controversial issue, Nagaon police detained Jahirul Islam, the secretary of Nagaon District Fishermen’s Association for questioning.

