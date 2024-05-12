Assam: Police opens fire, seizes heroin worth Rs 7 crore in Cachar

Silchar: In a bid to foil a narcotic smuggling attempt by a gang, the Cachar police opened fire two rounds to stop three drug peddlers in Channighat under Dholai on Friday night. Cachar Police Superintendent Nomal Mahatta informed this in a media briefing. Addressing a press meet, Mahatta said, acting on an intelligence input a trap was laid to catch hold of these drug peddlers who were bringing narcotic substances from neighbouring Mizoram. Four persons were arrested and from them 96 soap cases suspected to be filled with banned narcotic substances ‘heroin’ were seized weighing 1 kg 200 gram. Value of the seized substitutes would not be less than Rs 7 crores, Mahatta claimed. The four persons arrested were identified as Tamijur Rahman Laskar, Kabir Ahmed Barbhuiyan, Nurul Haque Barbhuiyan and Rajib Uddin. Police had seized the vehicles the peddlers were using in smuggling the substances.

