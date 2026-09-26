Assam: Police raid former ULFA cadre’s house in Golaghat district

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: Police conducted a search operation at the residence of former ULFA cadre Palash Jyoti Barua at No. 2 Charaimari in Merapani of Golaghat district on Friday.

The operation, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), resulted in the recovery of three pistols, one handmade firearm, sharp weapons and several live rounds of ammunition, along with other allegedly objectionable documents.

Police also recovered several bank cheque books, passbooks, one Thar vehicle and one Yamaha motorcycle from the residence. The search operation is still underway. Police are also continuing efforts to detain former cadre Palash Jyoti Barua.

Also Read: Suspected ULFA(I) OGW, Alleged Arms Peddler Nabbed in Joint Operation in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar