Assam: Woman dies amid marital discord in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A tragic incident at Lampara in Boko has triggered widespread concern, with a woman allegedly taking her own life following prolonged marital discord reportedly linked to her husband’s alleged extramarital relationship.

The deceased, identified as Geeta Mali, was found hanging in the courtyard of her residence. According to allegations made by her family members, her husband, Pranjit Kalita, had allegedly subjected her to mental and physical torture for a long time. The family further alleged that his extramarital relationship had contributed to the deterioration of their marital relationship.

Sources said that before taking the extreme step, Geeta had reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to her brother explaining the reasons behind her decision. The contents of the message are expected to be significant in the ongoing investigation.

Following the incident, Boko Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police have detained the husband, Pranjit Kalita, in connection with the incident.

Also Read: Veteran Educationist and Sanskrit Scholar Dr Akon Chandra Saikia Felicitated in Teok