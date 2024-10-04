Assam: Police Recover Stolen Buffaloes in Naharkatia; Three Suspects Arrested

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Acting on a tip off, a team led by Monuranjan Konwar, IC of the Nitaipukhuri police outpost had a search operation and recovered four buffaloes from Joypur, Naharkatia on Wednesday night. According to information received, four buffaloes were stolen from Tankeswar Gogoi, a resident of Betanibam Gaon on September 22. Tankeswar Gogoi had lodged an FIR in Nitaipukhuri police outpost. After getting information about the buffaloes,, Jatin Gogoi, son of Tankeswar Gogoi of Betanibam Gaon reached the Demow Police Station on Thursday morning and identified their lost buffaloes. The buffalo thieves have been identified as Ripun Jyoti Gogoi of Bahuwabari, Manash Hazarika of Naharkatia, and Prabhat Gogoi of Betanibam. Till the filing of this report, the three buffalo thieves were in Demow Police Station. The buffaloes were handed over to the owner on Thursday.

