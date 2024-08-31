Manipur Braces as Kuki Organizations Intensify Push for 'Kukiland,' Massive Rallies Sweep Hill Districts

IMPHAL: Unrest seethed in Manipur on August 31 as rallies by different Kuki organizations were staged simultaneously in the hill districts, demanding a separate Kuki homeland. Discontent filled the air as protesters took to the streets from Jiribam down to Tamenglong and on to Churachandpur, vociferously demanding "Kukiland."

Holding placards and raising slogans, the demonstrators argued that a lasting peace in Manipur would come about only if a new state under the banner of Kukiland comes into being. One of the posters summed up the mood of the day aptly when it carried, "For peace in Manipur, Mother India has to deliver a new baby statehood called Kukiland."

The rallies, marking massive participation of people, saw extra significance along National Highway 37, stretching from Lhangnom to Tatbung, and in Tuibong, Churachandpur, where the call for a separate homeland resonated with renewed vigor as the demand for "Kukiland" was echoed forcefully by the jostling crowds.

This spate of protests forms part of a larger protest scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 31. The upcoming protest, which has been organized by a coalition of Kuki bodies including the Kuki Inpi and the Kuki Students' Organisation is meant to bring to the forefront what they claim is "institutionalised genocide" committed by the government of N. Biren Singh-led BJP against the Kuki-Zo people. The Delhi rally would be between 1:30 PM and 5:00 PM and is expected to draw enormous attention from national and international observers alike.

Against this backdrop of growing tension, the Manipur State Government issued a public notice on August 30th, 2021. While the notice acknowledged the two scheduled rallies-one of them announced by the Zomi Students' Federation for August 31st-the government warned against disturbances and called for uninterrupted functioning of government offices and private institutions. However, the Kuki Students' Organisation responded by issuing a notice to close all establishments in Kangpokpi District in support of the cause.

Apprehensive over the possibility of a breakdown in the law and order situation, the state government has taken several proactive steps to ensure that businesses and offices remain open. But since the feelings are running high and the momentum of the Kuki movement is building up, the situation is dicey.