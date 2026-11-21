Sikkim: A World Bank delegation is undergoing a three-day field visit to Lum and Hee Gyathang villages in North Sikkim's Dzongu region on Saturday, November 21, 2026, to review the Sikkim INSPIRES programme. The mid-term assessment will examine community-led ecotourism and livelihood initiatives, with findings expected to inform the programme's next phase.

The World Bank delegation's visit forms part of the mid-term review of the Sikkim INSPIRES programme, a five-year initiative covering eight priority state departments across all six districts.

According to the programme's review arrangements, the Dzongu assessment will focus on community participation in ecotourism and livelihood activities.

The delegation is led by World Bank Task Team Leader Verena Phipps Ebeler. Rohini Pradhan, Sikkim INSPIRES Programme Director, is also among the key officials associated with the programme's implementation and review.

The Sikkim INSPIRES Programme Management Unit (PMU), the Directorate of Ecotourism under the Forest and Environment Department, and the Tourism Department are involved in the programme's implementation and related activities.

During the November 19–21 visit, the delegation is examining community-led initiatives in Lum and Hee Gyathang villages.

The Lum–Sakyong trekking trail is also part of the field assessment. The inspection will help inform discussions on the ecotourism rollout and the role of local communities in developing livelihood opportunities. The review also includes insights from local Lepcha communities and Bongthings, who are traditional shamans.

Local Panchayat members and cultivator Tshering Gyatso are among the community-level stakeholders identified in the field visit. The Dzongu field interactions did not include publicly released verbatim quotes in the official press statements.

However, World Bank Task Team Leader Verena Phipps Ebeler made remarks during the state-level mid-term review meeting in Gangtok on November 17.

She observed that Sikkim INSPIRES had evolved from an ambitious concept into a coordinated whole-of-government platform.

She also said that "the programme's core design required further strengthening rather than restructuring."

The remarks indicate the direction of the programme's mid-term assessment, with further strengthening identified as the focus rather than restructuring.

The field assessment follows a state-level mid-term review chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok on November 17, 2026.

The programme covers eight priority state departments across Sikkim's six districts over five years. Its target groups include women and youth working in non-farm sectors.

A key figure highlighted in the review context is that only 18% of World Bank-financed operations globally conduct mid-term reviews on time.