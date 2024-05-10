Assam Police Seize 572 kg Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore, Arrest Three Traffickers

GUWAHATI: Assam Police has made a significant advance against the pervasive threat of drug trafficking. This represents an assertive counteraction. They acted on reliable intelligence and the Cachar police initiated a tactical operation. The operation took place at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Silchar.

The state police's careful efforts met with success. Three suspicious individuals were taken into custody for trafficking. The seizure's result was nothing less than astounding. Shockingly, they confiscated a gargantuan amount of 572 kilograms of heroin. Drug was valued at an astonishing Rs 3 crore on the street.

The operation underwent meticulous planning and execution. It struck a harsh blow to the unlawful drug commerce. This trade continuously plagued communities throughout the region. Reportedly the illegal substance was shipped into Silchar from an adjoining state. This information highlights the intricate web of drug syndicates.

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, has acknowledged the exceptional work of law enforcement agencies. On his social media account Sarma disclosed details about a significant operation. In his posts, he not only shared information about the operation but also underscored the importance of the seizure. He sees this as a step forward in our battle against the drug menace.

Sarma announced "Based on credible intelligence @cacharpolice conducted an operation at ISBT Silchar. They recovered 572gms of heroin. It's valued approximately at Rs. 3 crores. Narcotics were being ferried from neighboring state. Three accused have been taken into custody in this regard" Sarma stressed on the severity of the scenario. Furthermore, he lauded the proactive stance of Assam Police.

Interception of this significant quantity of heroin underlines the tireless efforts of law enforcement. These efforts are targeting to check drug trafficking. Such illicit activities don't stop at merely being crimes. Their impacts can be disastrous to individual families and even whole communities.

The apprehension of the implicated traffickers was a pivotal action. Further the seizure of narcotics broadcasts a loud and clear message. Assam shows unwavering commitment to upholding law and order. It guards its citizens with diligence. Additionally, it battles the drug issue.