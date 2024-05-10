Manipur: Security Forces Apprehend Two UNLF(K) Cadres in Manipur; Seize Arms and Contraband

IMPHAL: In a remarkable triumph in counterinsurgency efforts in Manipur security forces detained two members of the prohibited group UNLF(K). The individuals were arrested in recent operations. They were identified as Huidrom Jitangit Singh, aged 36 and Nigtham Oinam aged 43. These individuals were found with a wide array of illegal items, including arms and illegal goods.

Police reports highlight that these arrests were made through exhaustive surveillance and intelligence work. Among the seized items a large sum of cash was found. The total amount equated to approximately Rs. 117,360. In addition to the cash the stash included 40 live rounds of ammunition and two walkie-talkies. A further 20 grams of suspected heroin was also discovered.

Gold chain was among the confiscated items. A gold ring and variety of miscellaneous items were recovered from the detainees. In response to these arrests, a statement was issued by the Police Control Room. The statement detailed the thorough security strategies implemented to safeguard the region.

Search operations unfolded across various locations. These spanned from hill to valley districts. The operations additionally centered around dominating particular areas. They targeted outermost and vulnerable areas often prone to insurgent activities.

The declaration notably emphasized the strategic placement of security forces. The goal was to ensure unrestricted transportation of essential commodities. Furthermore it accommodated the traversal of vehicles via crucial roadways like NH-37 and NH-2. Implemented security protocols include creating 125 Nakas/Checkpoints across various districts. The intent is to discourage possible threats.

Unmistakably, police detained 98 individuals related to multiple violations throughout the state. This action underscored the authorities' commitment to maintaining law and order. The joint efforts of security forces have proved to be vital. They helped in thwarting attempts by insurgent groups. The reason for these attempts was to destabilize region.

A senior police official emphasized ongoing vigilance's importance and the public's cooperation for tackling insurgency.