Meghalaya: Finance Ministry Sanctions ₹2,500 Crore for Road Infrastructure in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Union Ministry of Finance has sanctioned ₹2500 crore to state of Meghalaya for development of new roads under Externally Aided Projects (EAP). This significant financial backing is expected to boost the state's infrastructure. It will enhance road connectivity.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced approval after a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 12. The details of the meeting were shared by Chief Minister on microblogging platform X formerly known as Twitter. Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong during discussions.

In his post, CM Sangma expressed appreciation for Union Government’s support. "Had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji. Expressed my gratitude for sanctioning new roads under Externally Aided Projects (EAP) worth ₹2500 Cr (sic)" Sangma wrote. He emphasized the importance of sanctioned funds in advancing Meghalaya’s road infrastructure.

In addition to discussing road development projects CM Sangma also brought up the need for further investment in state's growth hubs. He requested Minister Sitharaman's support in establishing these hubs in New Shillong and other key areas across the state. "Also requested her support for establishing growth hubs in New Shillong and other areas," he mentioned in his statement.

This new allocation comes after Union Ministry had earlier approved ₹2000 crore for development of roads and logistics infrastructure under Second Phase of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP). The MITP, which is also known as Meghalaya Economic Growth Accelerator (MEGA) Corridor project is significant initiative aimed at improving the state's transport infrastructure.

The MEGA Corridor project will be implemented in phases. The first phase has been launched with support of ₹880 crore from the World Bank. The project includes development of key roads such as Baejendoba-Resubelpara-Mendipathar-Damra Shillong–Diengpasoh and Pasyih–Garampani. These roads are expected to significantly improve connectivity within state. They will facilitate economic growth and improve access to remote areas.

With new financial support from the Union Ministry of Finance, Meghalaya is poised to make substantial progress in its road infrastructure. This will be crucial for state's overall development. The collaboration between state and central governments highlights a continued commitment to improving the quality of life for people of Meghalaya through enhanced connectivity and economic growth.