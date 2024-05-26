Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul launched a massive drive on illicit liquor dens in garden areas

TINSUKIA: In the wake of few reported death due to alleged consumption of illicit liquor in Tongona TE under Kakopathar’s Doomdooma circle recently, the Excise Department with the direction of Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul launched a massive drive on illicit liquor dens in the garden in areas like 28 Milonpur, 22 & 20 Rongpur 7 & 8 Kuleebil and destroyed 60 litres of illicit liquor (sulai) besides huge numbers of items. The raids were undertaken by a joint team of Tinsukia and Kakopathar excise teams. The DC also directed officials to conduct operations in more vigorous ways in other tea garden areas in the district.

