Assam Police Republic Day Medal Winners

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the occasion of Republic Day 2024, the Government of India announced the names of police personnel who have been awarded medals. 15 Assam Police officers and personnel have been named for the medals-one for President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 14 for Medal for Meritorious Service.

There is one recipient from Assam Police named for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 14 recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Assam DGP GP Singh posted the names of the medal recipients on social media with the message, "Compliments to all officers and personnel of Assam Police who have been awarded the prestigious medals by GoI on the occasion of Republic Day 2024." He also attached the list of names of Assam Police officers and personnel who have been selected to receive the prestigious medals.

The recipient of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) for Police Service on Republic Day 2024 for Assam is Surendra Kumar, IPS, Additional DGP, Vigilance, & Anti-Corruption.

The recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on Republic Day 2024 are:

Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DCP (Traffic); Chidananda Borah, DSP; Ashim Kumar Dey, DSP; Dharmendra Saikia, ASI (UB); Pranab Bora, ASI (UB); Buayanta Das, ASI (WO/WT); Bolondaw Phonglo, Naik (AB); Parikhit Gondhia, Havildar Clerk; Sanjay Kumar Das, UBC; Nilkamal Suklabaidya, ABC; Junumoni Deka Borah, WPC (UB); Chakradhar Das, Lance Naik (AB); Rajesh Kumar Ojha, UBC; and Nilima Das, UBC.