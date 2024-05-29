Assam: Poor plight of Batabari village people in Udalguri district

TANGLA: While the ruling dispensation continues to beat the drum of development across the state, the Paneri LAC which at present has been delimited and named as Tangla LAC in Udalguri district has a village which have been untouched by the development projects of the government. Despite the implementation of new schemes by the BJP-led government, the fragile state of development in the rural areas of erstwhile Paneri constituency in Udalguri district is exposed by a bamboo bridge constructed by the people in Batabari village near Hahini of Udalguri district . According to reports, the box culvert built at this location on the three-kilometer-long concrete road connecting No. 1 Alikash to Hahini village via Panipota, was washed away by raging floodwaters of Kulsi river three years ago which disrupted the communication and created severe hurdles for the residents, particularly the students after which as a part of interim measure

Paneri MLA and Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary helped the villagers by constructing a makeshift bamboo bridge which collapsed a few months later. Eventually, the villagers had no choice but to travel through the fields. The repeated pleas of villagers for re-construction of a box culvert felt to deaf ears and as a last resort the village elders as a community effort use their hard earned money to construct a makeshift bamboo bridge for travel last year . “The bamboo bridge built by us have been damaged and now we are forced to collect bamboo and cane from house to house and rebuild the bridge through community efforts before the upcoming monsoon. “ said a villager . The plight of the villagers highlights how the government, boasting of urban development with flyovers, has turned its back on rural development. Will the public representatives, who boast of bringing rivers of development to towns and villages with a triple-engine government, take cognisance of the bamboo bridge built by the people over the broken culvert in Batabari, Hahini village is a million dollar question.

