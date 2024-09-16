Assam: Pramod Boro assures swift services to citizens of BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC Chief Pramod Boro has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to prioritizing the swift delivery of services to the citizens of BTC. To ensure his commitment, he has been on a whirlwind tour in every corner to attend Janatar Darbar programmes to hear public grievances and their shortcomings.

CEM Boro, while attending a Janatar Darbar programme at Salbari in Baksa district on Saturday, said, “Our primary focus is to address the concerns of the people of BTR and work tirelessly to fulfil their aspirations for a progressive region.” During his Janatar Darbar sessions held at Salbari in Baksa and Dhanshri in Udalguri, Boro highlighted the importance of strengthening the relationship between the BTC administration and the public. “To foster closer connections and better address public needs, I regularly attend Janatar Darbar programs across BTR, accompanied by local MLAs, BTC Executive Members, MCLAs, and other departmental officials,” he said, adding that this approach has notably enhanced public satisfaction.

On September 14, as part of the Janatar Darbar initiative, CEM Boro personally engaged with various groups, organizations and residents at the Tribal Rest House in Salbari and the Dharamsala Development Committee office under the Dhanshri constituency. He was assisted by BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary. During these one-on-one interactions, he attentively listened to public requests, grievances, and demands and issued directives for immediate action by the relevant officers. This proactive initiative, aimed at building a more progressive BTC, has generated considerable enthusiasm among the public, with many calling for similar programmes to be held regularly throughout the BTC region. On the other hand, Boro laid the foundation stone for the construction of Rabha Guest House at Magurmari under Banargaon constituency in Kokrajhar on Sunday in the presence of MLA Lawrence Islary and other party leaders. He hoped that the guest house would be beneficial for the people of the greater Kokrajhar area.

