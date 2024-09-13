DLSA Kokrajhar to Organize National Lok Adalat on September 14 at District Judiciary and SDJM Court Gossaigaon

KOKRAJHAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kokrajhar, under the directives of the National Legal Services Authority, is going to organize a National Lok Adalat on September 14 at the District Judiciary premises in Kokrajhar and the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court, Gossaigaon.

Sources said the Lok Adalat will address a variety of pre-litigation matters from institutions including Indian Bank, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank, APDCL, BSNL, among others for settlement. Besides, several pending cases across various courts within the district will be taken up, covering Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act cases, matrimonial disputes, civil matters, criminal compoundable cases and Motor Vehicle (M.V.) cases.

The District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar, calls upon all concerned stakeholders and litigants to actively engage in this effort to amicably settle their disputes.

