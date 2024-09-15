‘Our aim is to expand infrastructures of socio-culture and education’: CEM of BTC Pramod Boro

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Friday laid the foundation stone of Nuwakhai Ranga Mancha Bhawan at Nagrijuli Tea Estate in Tamulpur district in the presence of local intellectuals and community leaders of the locality.

In his address, during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Nuwakhai Ranga Mancha Bhawan at Nagrijuli Tea Estate in Tamulpur district, the CEM Boro said the BTR government was committed to the socio-cultural and educational development of all communities within the BTR. “We are dedicated to expanding educational and cultural infrastructure throughout the BTR,” he added.

CEM Boro highlighted that the new Bhawan will significantly enhance the district’s cultural infrastructure, playing a key role in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the BTR. Later, Boro also laid the foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms at Panery College in Udalguri district. The new classrooms will bolster the college’s educational infrastructure and improve the learning experience for students.

The ceremonies were attended by the Deputy CEM Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, EMs Sanjit Tanti and Wilson Hasda and MCLAs Dilip Kumar Boro, Arpana Medhi and Madhab Ch. Chetry, along with the principal, faculty and students of Panery College.

Also Read: Assam Partners with Dassault to Launch Rs 240 Crore Aerospace and EV Training Hub

Also Watch: