UPPL and BPF Announce Candidates for 31-Sidli Bye-election as Races Heat Up

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As the bye-elections in the state are coming near, the ruling UPPL backed by the NDA and the BPF on Monday have announced the name of their candidates for 31-Sidli (ST) LAC.

The general secretary of UPPL Raju Kumar Narzary announced the name of Nirmal Kumar Brahma, ex-MCLA of BTC and president of Chirang district UPPL as the candidate for Sidli bye-election while the president of BPF Hagrama Mohilary announced the name of Suddha Basumatary as their candidate for the same constituency. Mohilary announced his name at a meeting held at BPF office, Kajalgaon in Chirang district on Monday. The meeting was also attended by MLA and senior BPF leader Rabiram Narzary, former ministers Pramila Rani Brahma and Rihon Daimary, MLA Charan Basumatary and other senior leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, the Congress has already announced the name of Sanjib Wary, president of Chirang district Congress Committee.

