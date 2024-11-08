Assam: Pregnant woman dies in Amguri Community Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Amguri in Sivasagar district following the death of a pregnant woman in Amguri Community Hospital on Thursday. According to the report, a 22-year-old pregnant woman hailing from Tuli near Nagaland border area was admitted to the hospital today. The woman died after doctors gave her an injection. After this unfortunate accident a controversy raised between the family of the woman and the doctor. The women family alleged that the doctor treated her incorrectly. The victim’s family also alleged that the doctor on duty was under the influence of alcohol. Having spread the news of death of the woman in the hospital an untoward situation raised.

Based on report, Amguri police immediately rushed to the hospital. The two sides argued for a long time and the family members of Mamoni Roy refused to handover the body. The situation was later calmed down by police intervention. On the other hand the hospital authority disclosed before the media that the woman was suffering from anaemia and her haemoglobin level was 3.5. The woman’s family later handed over the body without post-mortem.

