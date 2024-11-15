Assam: Preparation on for 51st Foundation Day of Bartajeevi Sangha to be held in Tamulpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Brisk preparations are on for the 51st foundation day of the larger and stronger media group of Assam, Bartajeevi Sangha at NRDS college here at Goreswar in Tamulpur district to be held on November 18.

To mark its glorious journey of 51 years, the year-old media group, the Bartajeevi Sangha, which was established in 1974 on November 18, carrying its heritage with glorious golden jubilee, the 51st foundation day will be observed centrally in the aegis of Tamulpur district unit of the Bartajeevi Sangha.

On this occasion, on November 18, following the flag hoisting by Madhusudhan Medhi, central president of the Bartajeevi Sangha, Anjan Kumar Sharma, vice- president of central committee will perform the bantiprajjalan programme while Mukut Raj Sharma, central secretary of the media group will perform the smrititarpan programme.

Journalist Bijay Agarwala, social workers namely Mumai Kartik Boro, Ridip Rajbongshi, Sadananda Boro, Mahendra Borah, businessman Hemen Bhagawati and VCDC chairman Jagat Deka will take part in the tree sapling plantation programme. At noon, an open meeting will be held on the chair of Madhusudhan Medhi, president of the central committee which will be inaugurated by Pankaj Chakravarty, district commissioner of Tamulpur.

Renowned writer Hrishikesh Goswami, Biswajit Daimary, speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTR will attend the meeting as chief guests. State BJP president as well as local MLA Bhabesh Kalita, IFWJ Member Kishorjyoti Sharma, Editor of Prag News Nabanita Kalita and Dr. Babu Rabha Hakasam will present as distinguished guests in the open meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Jamugurihat Gears up for the 95th Conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha