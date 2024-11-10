Assam: Review meet on Jal Jeevan Mission held in Tamulpur district

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A meeting for reviewing the progress of ongoing JJM schemes under Tamulpur district was held in the office of the District Commissioner Tamulpur on Friday. The review meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner Tamulpur Pankaj Chakravarty. The meeting was attended by the Additional District Commissioner Dipankar Nath of Tamulpur, Executive Engineer PHED Baksa Samiran Baruah, PD of DRDA Baksa, AGM Rangia APCDL , representatives from Ex-Servicemen Association and officials from concerned departments.

In the meeting, the progress of the various schemes under JJM in Tamulpur district was discussed at length and issues related were addressed.

Following elaborate discussion regarding 5 Star Water User Committee was also highlighted. The most significant development of the meeting was the decision to engage Defence Ex Service personnel as water warriors “Jal Sainik” as the guardians of WUCs in the district.

Also Read: Assam: BPF President Hagrama Mohilary Confident of Sidli By-Election Win, Targets 2025 BTC Victory

Also Watch: