Assam: Preparations for PM's ELF landing in Moran reviewed

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Ahead of the Prime Minister's scheduled visit in February, heightened excitement and extensive preparations are underway in Moran, where the Prime Minister's aircraft is set to land on the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) road.

An important high-level preparatory meeting was held to review security arrangements and logistical readiness for the high-profile event. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, senior officials of the Indian Air Force, district commissioners, and top officers from various government departments.

The discussions focused on comprehensive security measures, traffic management, and technical aspects related to aircraft landing on a roadway, in coordination with the Prime Minister's visit. Special emphasis was laid on inter-departmental coordination to ensure seamless execution of the programme.

The administration has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert and strictly adhere to assigned responsibilities to avoid any lapses. Officials reiterated that meticulous planning and flawless implementation were being prioritized to ensure the success and safety of the event.

"On Feb 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Moran for the inauguration of the 4.4-km highway built for emergency purposes where fighter jets of the Air Force can land easily without any hassle. It's a historical moment for the people of Assam to witness such a big event," said Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

