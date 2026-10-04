Assam: Preparations reviewed for Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A review meeting regarding the arrangements for the 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra - Viksit Bharat Ka Sankalp' and 'Sevake Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang' Rangoli Making, scheduled to be held on October 7, 2026, was held on Saturday at the Conference Hall-I of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. The meeting was held under the guidance of MP, Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Ranjit Dutta, in the presence of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the overall preparedness for the programme in accordance with the directions issued by the Government of Assam. It was informed that the central venue for the district-level programme will be Church Field, Tezpur.

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