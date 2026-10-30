Assam: Preparations Underway for Guru Asana Installation at Katlabarkuchi

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Elaborate preparations are underway for the installation of the Guru Asana at the Namghar of the Srimanta Sankardev Cultural Project at Katlabarkuchi in East Nalbari, with the objective of promoting the Ekasarana Naam Dharma propagated by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

The programme will be organised on November 1 under the initiative of the Srimanta Sankardev Cultural Project, Nalbari, with the active cooperation of the Nalbari District Branch of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. The daylong religious ceremony will commence in the morning with traditional naam-prasanga, recitation of the Bhagavata and other auspicious rituals, culminating in the formal installation of the Guru Asana.

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah will attend the programme as the chief guest.

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