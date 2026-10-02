Udalguri: Rowta Police Seize 216 Kg Ganja, Rs 1.73 Lakh Cash

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major anti-drug operation, Rowta police in Udalguri district seized 216 kg and 64 grams of ganja, along with Rs 1.73 lakh in cash, and arrested two persons in the early hours of October 1. The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Jabbar and Mosked Ali, residents of Baruajhar village in Darrang district.

According to information available, the duos were allegedly transporting the contraband in an Alto car bearing registration number AS01FP5766 when Rowta Police intercepted them at Lalpul at around 12.30 am. The seized ganja is estimated to have a market value of more than Rs 8 lakh.

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