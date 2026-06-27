Assam: Udalguri Police Destroy 13 Tonnes of Seized Ganja Worth Over Rs 65 Crore

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Udalguri police on Friday intensified its campaign against narcotic drugs by destroying more than 13,028.762 kilograms of seized ganja, valued at over Rs 65 crore, in accordance with legal procedures. The narcotics had been confiscated during anti-drug operations conducted between May 2023 and 2025.

According to the district police, the destroyed contraband was linked to 120 NDPS cases registered at Udalguri, Rowta, Orang, Mazbat, and Dimakuchi police stations, along with GRPS Rangapara. During investigations, police arrested 133 persons allegedly involved in the illegal transportation and trafficking of narcotic substances, all of whom were produced before the courts.

The anti-drug drive has continued with renewed vigour this year as well. In 2026, Udalguri police have seized 2,960.437 kg of ganja and 6.29 grams of heroin in 32 NDPS cases till now, leading to the arrest of 38 accused involved in drug trafficking.

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