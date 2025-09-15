Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) Udalguri hosts open interaction and felicitation programme

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Udalguri District Committee of the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) on Sunday organized an ‘Open Interaction between Journalists and Citizens’ along with a special felicitation programme at Orang Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Junior College.

Speaking as the chief guest, APCU Assistant Secretary Montu Saikia observed that while journalists are regarded as the ‘fourth pillar of democracy,’ this recognition is not constitutional or official but earned through their dedication and responsibility. “Today, democracy has advanced to a sixth pillar. The fifth pillar is conscious citizens, while the sixth comprises the country’s capitalists who support the nation financially,” he said.

Saikia expressed concern that true and factual reporting often failed to attract TRPs, leading media outlets to increasingly focus on negative stories. “This shift towards negativity has turned poisonous for society. Journalism is a double-edged weapon and while powerful, it must be used with utmost care,” he warned. He also noted the transition of news dissemination from traditional media to social media, which is now evolving into new media with far-reaching influence.

Earlier in the day, noted artiste of Orang Lohit Hazarika enthralled the gathering with traditional performances on pepa, flute, gagana, dhol, and Bihu songs, setting the cultural tone for the event. The entire event was led by APCU Udalguri District President Naba Kumar Deka. A highlight of the programme was the felicitation of 120 social workers, distinguished teachers, journalists, businessmen, and other achievers with phulam gamochas and citations. Among those felicitated were Tapan Sen Gupta, Correspondent of The Sentinel and The Assam Post for Orang and Dhekiajuli.

