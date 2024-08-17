Assam: Press Guild Dhakuakhana Hosts Road Safety Awareness Meeting at Harhi College

LAKHIMPUR: The Press Guild, Dhakuakhana held a road safety awareness meeting at Harhi College to raise awareness among the public to reduce the increasing number of road accidents. The awareness meeting was organized by the Press Guild, Dhakuakhana, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and NSS Unit of the Harhi College, Dhakuakhana. The agenda of the meeting began with lighting of earthen lamp by Dr. Manasjyoti Neog, the Principal of the college. It was inaugurated by Kartik Kalita, the Additional District Commissioner of Dhakuakhana Sub-District and moderated by Assistant Professors Dhruvajyoti Dutta and Rintu Hundique of the college. Lakhimpur District Transport Officer Seemanta Borah, Enforcement Inspector Rajiv Jyoti Bhuyan, District Traffic Inspector Dinesh Buragohain and Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sudhanya Suklabaidya attended the awareness meeting as resource persons and delivered lecture on road safety measures, Traffic Act, impact of liquor and other narcotic substances leading to accidents and other related subject matters. The awareness meeting was attended by the President and Secretary of the Press Guild, Dhakuakhana, all the office bearers, teachers and staff of Harhi College along with more than 200 students. The Press Guild, Dhakuakhana also initiated a plantation drive at the college premises in addition to holding the awareness meeting.

